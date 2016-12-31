Plans for George Michael to join Camden's 'Walk of Fame'

Earlier today we reported that Camden councillor Roger Robinson is keen to honour George Michael's legacy with a blue plaque on his Highgate home following the singer's tragic death on Christmas Day. Plans surfaced today that the superstar may also be included within the 'Walk of Fame' - a series of special paving stones that will commemorate Camden's rich musical heritage. The Camden Walk of Fame is set to launch in June 2017 and will follow Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Lee Bennett has spearheaded the Walk of Fame for years and is a notable figure on the Camden music scene. He is sure that George Michael will be a worthy addition to the musical path of glory, saying: 'The thing that resonates about George is that he was a normal kid. He's North London's son. You can't name a lot of musicians that people have that affiliation for and become as big as he did. George would be nominated – and I'm sure approved – to be included in the Walk of Fame and then we could do a show with people covering his many hit songs as we unveil the stone.'

Bennett plans to open the Camden Hall of Fame in September 2017. It will operate as a museum during the day, using hologram and virtual reality technology to recreate key moments in music history, with album playbacks, Q&As and secret gigs in the evening.

He describes George Michael as having been 'quietly present' in Camden for decades. 'When he started out, he would go to Music Machine – now called Koko – for Steve Strange's nights. I would see him out and about in the Camden clubs and later in life he would come and look at new bands, always undercover.'

Crowds flock to George Michael's home in Highgate and leave a sea of tributes.