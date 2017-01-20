Six places in London where you can appreciate the Pantone Colour of the Year 2017

The competition was fierce but the Pantone Colour of the Year 2017 was finally announced at the end of last year and the award went to... Greenery! According to Pantone, the shade is 'illustrative of flourishing foliage and the lushness of the great outdoors' and 'evokes the first days of spring'. Well, the next season's a while away yet, but until then, head to these places where you can get your fix of this vibrant, nature-inspired shade.

The living wall at The Rubens at The Palace Hotel, Victoria

It’s easy to forget to look up, but if you happen to be strolling by The Rubens at The Palace Hotel be sure to take a gander at their living wall installation – the largest in London. Ten thousand plants make up a 350-square-metre panel of greenery goodness. Buckingham Palace Road, SW1W 0PS

The Furniture & Arts Building, Chelsea

If you’re getting your interior decorating on and you want to see what a really good green paint job looks like, the Furniture and Arts Building, formerly known as the Furniture Cave, is worth a visit. Pop inside to shop for antiques, or just marvel at its exterior pizzazz. 533 King's Road, Chelsea, SW10 0TZ

The parakeets in Hyde Park

The mysterious population of these bright green birds has been slowly increasing in the UK over the years. Today, you may be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of ring-necked parakeets flocking around Hyde Park, going about their bird business, being green and whatnot.

The indoor garden at Conservatory Archives, Bethnal Green

From cacti to hanging baskets, this indoor garden showroom is home to lush tropical greenery that won’t disappoint. An urban garden packed with all the succulents you could wish for is a haven for those with green fingers, and a photographer’s paradise. 493–495 Hackney Road, E2 9ED

The living phone box, Russell Square

This nature-inspired take on the classic red London phone box just outside of Russell Square is an art installation by the talented Andrea Tyrimos, promoting cleaner air and greenery in the city. More, please!

Most of Borough Market’s interior is painted a dazzling emerald, but it’s the climbing foliage and indoor trees in the Market Hall that makes it worthy of the green list. Grab some leafy snacks from the food stalls and sit in the tranquil glass garden to really appreciate those greens. 8 Southwark Street, SE1 1TL

