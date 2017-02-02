Start planning your weekend now: five great nights out in London

Go out and stay out all night. Here's your essential party schedule for this weekend...

Kick off the weekend with a mega set from Grammy-Award-winning and Ibiza-dominating DJ Roger Sanchez. He’s joined by Gideön – the co-curator behind Glastonbury’s NYC Downlow. Expect house jams. Mangle E8. Fri Feb 8.

There’s no more appropriate way for Fabio & Grooverider to celebrate a quarter of a century working together than by curating a major drum ’n’ bass party. Expect Matrix & Futurebound, Drumsound & Bassline Smith and more. Electric Brixton. Fri Feb 3.

Not had a hit of ’90s nostalgia in a while? Head to Styx’s season of nights inspired by the decade. Along with a ‘Friends’ parody play, they promise bands, DJs, Björk drag and Take That tribute act ‘Take Twat’. Styx Bar. Fri and Sat until Apr 8.

If you fancy a hedonistic hurrah then head to Vault Festival’s ‘Great Gatsby’-themed bash. There will be jazz and Charleston lessons in the main hall, with secret burlesque shows hidden around the venue. The Vaults. Sat Feb 4.

Throwback to champagne, smooth tunes and shiny halter tops at this night, hosted by UKGay and playing strictly the best UK Garage. The fourth instalment is headlined by Rinse FM’s J-Cush. Bar 512. Sat Feb 4.

