Start planning your weekend now: six great nights out in London

Go out and stay out all night. Here's your essential party schedule for this weekend...

It’s all change in London this week as our city gains a couple of cool new nights. First up, Radio 1Xtra DJ and champion of new music MistaJam launches a new night at XOYO. Promising an eclectic soundtrack, the first line-up features Tottenham rapper Avelino and DJ Barely Legal. XOYO. Thu Jan 26.

Once a month, for the past 12 years, sweaty kids in skinny jeans have descended on Koko for Club NME. Now, that night’s being replaced with fresher party Burst, playing hip hop and trap beats. Koko. Fri Jan 27.

Having made a name for itself at Canavan’s Peckham Pool Club, this bi-monthly party is relocating to the nearby Bussey Building for 2017. It’s celebrating the new digs with a visit from Alexander Nut – one of the most soulful crate-digging DJ icons out there. Bussey Building. Fri Jan 27.

Time Out’s nightlife team, yes us, have decided to throw a party. There’ll be golden glitter showers, a midnight red carpet showdown, more glitter, and sweet sweet disco music all night. Come hang out with us. The Vaults. Fri Jan 27.

Middle Eastern beats are big news right now – just ask Phonox resident Haai who raved about Tel Aviv-via-Berlin label Disco Halal when we chatted to her last year. Lable head Moscoman heads up this bash, held with the excellent New Biz crew. The Pickle Factory. Sat Jan 28.

Party pros Percolate promise one of the largest line-ups they’ve ever assembled for this day party raising money for mental health charity Mind. Last year’s event raised £10,000 and featured Bicep, Leon Vynehall, Mount Kimbie and more. Oval Space. Sun Jan 29.

