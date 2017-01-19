The mini Wolverine in 'Logan' is going to be our new Eleven

We're calling it. Your pop culture obsession for 2017 is going to be new Marvel character Laura.

She's the mini Wolverine who takes centre stage in the new trailer for 'Logan', the latest instalment in the superhero franchise – and she has some serious Eleven from 'Stranger Things' vibes.

She is 11-years-old. She has a penchant for shoplifting. (Her snack of choice seems to be Pringles rather than Eggos.) She has special powers AND she kicks some serious ass.

We also love her pink sunglasses. Next year's Halloween costume?



'Logan' sees a weary, disillusioned Wolverine hiding out with Professor X at the Mexican border. But they are forced to leave their base and go on the run when Laura arrives, being pursued by 'dark forces'.

In the comics, Laura Kinney is X-23, a clone-daughter of Wolverine. In this trailer we see Logan begrudgingly take her and her retractable claws under his wing, though it's pretty obvious she can look after herself.

We've seen a sneaky preview of the movie and can confirm is gritty, bloody and really sweary.

Bring on March 3.

