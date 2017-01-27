Tom Hardy is back on CBeebies this Valentine's Day

You wouldn't guess it from his all-grunting, all-stabbing turn in the BBC's current Saturday night special 'Taboo', but Tom Hardy is a bit of a softie deep down. Over New Year's the 'Dark Knight Rises' star made a surprise appearance on kiddie channel CBeebies, reading a bedtime story that charmed the nation's parents and led to at least one claim of spontaneous fertility.

Just watched Tom Hardy read the bedtime story on #cbeebies. I'm now pregnant — Victoria Farrow (@VictoriaEFarrow) December 31, 2016

Well it's time to start knitting tiny bootees, because Tom is back. On Valentine's Day, Hardy will lend his dulcet tones to The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin, the story of a lonely boy who whiles away his days looking up at the sky until a chance encounter turns his world upside down. We don't know if Hardy chose the book himself or if it was suggested by the CBeebies crew, but we're sure he'll leave millions of swooning mothers on cloud nine. See what we did there?

We're told that Tom will be accompanied by his dog Woodstock, but there no word yet on his intended outfit. If he's really aiming to send the nation's reproductive rates through the roof, here's a suggestion...

Tom Hardy is a bit of an animal in his new BBC series



The TV shows of 2017 we can't wait to see

