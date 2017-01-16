  • Blog
Watch: just an extremely, horribly bad job of using an escalator

By Guy Parsons Posted: Monday January 16 2017, 1:40pm

There are so many excruciating components to this 20-second video, watching one time simply won't be enough.

Witness and video creator Joe Gilmore explains:

'After leaving our office Christmas party I found this awesome fella who had had one too many sherries and was trying to walk the wrong way down the escalator. After a bit of encouragement from everyone down below, he decided he'd take a faster, albeit more bumpy route to the bottom! Although it looks bad he was actually fine in the end, and we managed to get him home safely! Sure he had a nasty hangover in the morning though!'

So there you have it – he was fine, so you're allowed to laugh.

Or check out the top five annoying people on the escalator.

