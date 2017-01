Bewildered travellers using TfL's Journey planner to get to Victoria have been venting their confusion on Twitter, as the service has been sporadically renaming stations all week.

The most common glitch seems to be Victoria station being renamed as Elephant Park, but Alexandra Palace is also getting a rebranding as Palace Gates Road. Many Londoners were confused about whether trains were running to Victoria and the exact location of Elephant Park (which TfL told us is soon to be the location of a bus stop near Elephant and Castle).

The incident has been going on since at least January 11, which is when it was first tweeted about. So what's the deal? Has a tech-savvy Londoner suffering from an extreme case of boredom decided to piss off rail users for his or her own entertainment?

Southern Rail didn't seem to have any answers for the mundanely bizarre occurrence.

@moodysson @TfL This is bizarre? This is the TfL website yes? ^Huw — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) January 19, 2017

hi @TfL why has your site started renaming Victoria station as Elephant Park ~but only sometimes~ it could be maddeningly confusing for many pic.twitter.com/32YrqwDchm — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) January 20, 2017

Most odd. @TfL journey planner is referring to Victoria station as Elephant Park as I search it this evening.@TfLTravelAlerts . pic.twitter.com/vJLuEFNVyf — Steve Lee (@HarbottleJ) January 19, 2017

Why has @tfl #journeyplanner just shown Victoria Station as Elephant Park in my journey results? #easteregg hack or coding error? pic.twitter.com/uSbZXDRhmg — Phil Wainewright (@philww) January 18, 2017

Not so, Phil. TfL reassured us that it was all down to 'a bug in the system' and they are working to resolve the issue. Phil Young, head of online at TfL has apologised and said that Victoria station would soon be back. Phew, panic over.

