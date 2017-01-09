You can now work out in a nature-inspired gym

Going for a quick jog on this fine, chilly day? Good luck with that. But what if you could avoid the frostbite and enjoy the best bits of the good outdoors, indoors? Well this month, you can. A fitness company has come up with a gym concept that's totally inspired by nature and takes place in a gallery in west London.

Popping up from January 9, the Biofit space has been described as the world's first 'biophilic indoor gym', which thankfully, isn't as 'Black Mirror'-esque as it sounds. Basically, the equipment is made out of natural materials, while the green space features aromatherapy, air purifying plants, and acoustic playlists.

As for the classes, you can sign up for Movement, Mobility, Strength, Stamina and Play & Fight Techniques. You won't find 'Fast & Furious Spin 101' here, but there's a perfectly good explanation for that. The gym will be at the centre of a research project looking at the impact 'real world' fitness and a natural environment might have on your mood, anxiety levels, attention span and mental performance. We imagine sweet aromas and gentle music can only be a good thing, but to suss it out for yourself, find out more about Biofit here.

The pop-up runs from January 9 to February 3 at Unit 1 Gallery, 1 Bard Road, W19 6TP. Trial classes start from a tenner.

For real-life green spaces, check out our guide to the major parks in London.

Or, if you want to take up running this year, here's everything you need to know.