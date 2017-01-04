  • Blog
You can swap your unwanted gift cards for cash at Westfield Stratford

By Josh Mcloughlin Posted: Wednesday January 4 2017, 2:16pm

The only thing worse than receiving a sack of coal at Christmas is opening an envelope to find a gift card for a shop you'll never set foot in. At least you can burn coal to keep warm – gift cards just give off a bad whiff. 

But now there's hope. Gift card marketplace Zeek is opening a one-day 'Cash or Kind' pop-up shop in Stratford Westfield on January 10 (9am-4pm) where you can exchange unwanted vouchers and gift cards for what you could really do with – cold, hard cash. You can exchange vouchers between the value of £5–£100, as long as they've got at least three months before expiration.

If you've still got a lingering feeling of goodwill to all men, however, you can donate the proceeds to charity. Zeek will then match your offering, doubling the donation. Either way, your nan will never know, so everyone's happy.

Looking for somewhere to spend that cash? Check out London's best shops.

 

 

 

