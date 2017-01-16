You'll never guess who made a secret cameo appearance in the 'Sherlock' finale

*This article contains spoilers*

'Sherlock' fans are forgiven for missing a secret cameo appearance in the closing moments of last night's 'The Final Problem'. The episode saw Sherlock, Watson and Mycroft locked in a terrifying series of puzzles by long-lost Holmes sibling Eurus as well as the (sort of) return of Moriarty and the uncovering of a horrifying childhood mystery.

But for those who weren't preoccupied, shocked or sobbing, there was a rather surreal celebrity cameo to spot in the episode's final moments.

Remember the Viking on the floor of refurbished 221b in the montage at the end? Yeah, that was Paul Weller.

Apparently the 58-year-old Jam star is good mates with Martin Freeman, who plays John Watson, so that's how he got the rather weird, blink-and-you'll-miss-it gig.

Benedict Cumberbatch's real-life parents also made an appearance in the episode. Wanda Ventham and Timothy Carlton reprised their roles as Sherlock, Mycroft and Eurus's mum and dad Mr and Mrs Holmes, having previously starred in episodes 'The Empty Hearse' and 'The Last Vow'.

