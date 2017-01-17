A Bletchley Park-inspired cocktail bar is coming, where every drink is unique

When Alan Turing figured out how to crack coded Nazi messages during WWII, we're guessing that funky mixology wasn't at the forefront of his mind. But that's exactly what new cocktail bar The Bletchley aims to do with Turing's work in code-breaking. Launching at the end of February, its guests will get to sit at a 'cipher machine' that will use a code to create a cocktail recipe that's individual to each punter – and never to be reproduced by the bar staff. They'll then get to take their individual recipe home in an envelope.

Details are thin on the ground as to exactly how it works, although given that it's from the brains behind Breaking Bad cocktail bar ABQ and the naked restaurant The Bunyadi, we're guessing it'll be pretty impressive. Also, if you sign up to the waiting list, their cryptic website seems to be suggesting that recipes might be based in part on punters' names. Thus marking the first time we've ever heard of anyone being able to answer the question: 'What's in a name?' with: 'some booze, mate'.

Sign up to the waiting list here.

In other booze news, Little Nan's Bar is opening a theatrical bar in Catford.

And check out these five tap takeovers and Tryanuary events in London this January.