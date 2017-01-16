Exclusive: Little Nan's Bar is opening a theatrical bar in Catford

We've got news bigger than Pat Butcher's earrings for fans of Deptford hangout Little Nan's Bar. The Pat Butcher-loving bar done up to look like your nan's front room – and where cocktails are served in china and fries come with a sparkler for decoration – has confirmed a very theatrical setting for its second permanent bar.

Little Nan's Broadway Theatre Saloon is coming to Catford, taking on the space of the Catford Broadway Theatre bar. Not only will the team be bringing the Little Nan's formula to the ground floor space – with cocktails in vases and spirits in cut glass – but they'll also be taking over the theatre's bar spaces too, so those in for a show can enjoy it with a leopard-print mug of cocktail in hand.

Here's a picture of the Queen in the space they'll be taking over back in 2002, although future visits from Queen Lizzie are yet to be confirmed.

The grandson behind Little Nan's, Tristan Scutt, says the ground-floor bar space (which you can see lit up in a picture of the theatre below) will be transformed into 'a kitsch Art Deco forest of dreams', with palm trees, fairy lights and over 1,000 metres of fabric for decoration. The space will be far from shabby chic. 'My Nan would not have had shabby in her gaff,' says Scutt.

To complete the line-up, food will be served in the open-plan kitchen by Jamaican street-food operators Mama's Jerk, so it's a full family affair. The bar will also be serving their legendary boozy afternoon tea throughout the week.

Little Nan's Broadway Theatre Saloon opens in mid-February at Catford Broadway Theatre, Catford Road, SE6 4RU, open 9am-11pm daily.

Read our review of Little Nan's Bar in Deptford.

Or check out London's new rooftop gin bar serving hot cocktails: