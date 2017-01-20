A community centre in Hackney Wick is giving out free coats this winter

You’ve probably noticed that it’s pretty cold outside right now. Not only have actual snow flurries been sighted in the capital (if only for a few minutes), there’s also talk that temperatures could plummet below freezing overnight. In the face of this chilliness, a community centre in east London is doing its bit to help those who'll be feeling the cold more than most and aren’t able to wrap up warm this winter.

On this frosty day it's great to see a coat rack for the cold @HubSixtySeven take 1 if you're cold, add 1 if you'd like to help #WarmtheWick pic.twitter.com/hn0qyP93lf — The Yard (@YardTheatre) January 17, 2017

Hub67, managed by The Yard Theatre in Hackney Wick, have set up a 'compassionate coat rack', where anyone in need of a coat to keep out the winter chill can pick one up for free. The rack is the brainchild of Hungarian Zoe Nemes who was inspired by a scheme in Budapest – just one of many European cities being hit by a serious cold snap at the moment – where more than 40 coat points, or szabadfogas, have been set up to help anyone without a coat get warm again.

The project will be taking place throughout the winter months at Hub67. So, if you’re in need of a coat to get toasty, or have a spare one you want to donate to the cause, head on down between from 8am – 6.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Hub67 is at 67 Rothbury Road, E9 5HA.

In other news, Sadiq Khan is opening emergency shelters for London's homeless – and he's made it easier for you to report anyone that's sleeping rough, so that they can get help.