In pictures: it's been snowing in London

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Friday January 13 2017, 12:47pm

 

It’s official, the miraculous has happened and it has actually, legit snowed in the capital. That’s right, genuine flurries and flakes larger than a pin prick have been observed even in central London. 

  

 

A mini-snowstorm in central London this morning may only have lasted for around 30 minutes or so, but it's been a while since we've seen such wintery spectacles in the city and it’s safe to say Londoners got pretty excited.  

 

 

Including us:

 

 

 

Snow began falling in other parts of London on Thursday, and many have exploited the white dusting to take some picturesque, wintry shots. 

 

 

 

 

Snow in London 🌨❄️

But after reports of 'thundersnow' hitting the capital, the Met Office's warning of disruption to rail, road and air travel and TfL saying it'd stockpiled 100,000 tonnes of salt (enough for 139 days of ice!), some Londoners have been left underwhelmed at the weather. 

 

 

 

But hey, at least there won't be any crazy weather to get in the way of your commute home. 

Check out this dreamy drone footage of south London in the snow.

Staff writer
By Alexandra Sims

Alex is a news and events writer at Time Out. She gets very excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

