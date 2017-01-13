In pictures: it's been snowing in London

A photo posted by Jeff Silva (@jeffsilva2) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:21pm PST





It’s official, the miraculous has happened and it has actually, legit snowed in the capital. That’s right, genuine flurries and flakes larger than a pin prick have been observed even in central London.

A video posted by Stormy (@_stormfield_) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:37am PST



A mini-snowstorm in central London this morning may only have lasted for around 30 minutes or so, but it's been a while since we've seen such wintery spectacles in the city and it’s safe to say Londoners got pretty excited.

I just bounced up and down on my chair at work and cheered aloud because it's SNOWING and I bloody love snow :) #London #SnowDay2017 — Kazatron9 (@KazWalter9) January 13, 2017

A video posted by Mauro Di Buono (@mauronewyork) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:43am PST



Including us:

❄️ FLURRY CONFIRMED ❄️ pic.twitter.com/JZW19anwz9 — Time Out London (@TimeOutLondon) January 13, 2017

Snow began falling in other parts of London on Thursday, and many have exploited the white dusting to take some picturesque, wintry shots.

Just a light frosting of #snow in the Gardens this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ue60RZrW8r — Horniman Museum (@HornimanMuseum) January 13, 2017

Snow falls across London. pic.twitter.com/dTuqgV6eFO — Damon Meredith (@DamonAM) January 13, 2017

Snow in London 🌨❄️ A photo posted by fi darcy (@fifidarcy) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:35am PST

But after reports of 'thundersnow' hitting the capital, the Met Office's warning of disruption to rail, road and air travel and TfL saying it'd stockpiled 100,000 tonnes of salt (enough for 139 days of ice!), some Londoners have been left underwhelmed at the weather.

london is so beautiful in the snow pic.twitter.com/FZrB6yxHXG — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) January 12, 2017

Snow continues to cause chaos in Peckham, South East London. pic.twitter.com/acG2yZkXjs — James Stewart (@jamsstew) January 13, 2017

@eparpillee the Great North London snow swizz 2017 ☹️ pic.twitter.com/aIUcYhD1Cj — Catherine Atherton (@Cathvallely) January 13, 2017

But hey, at least there won't be any crazy weather to get in the way of your commute home.

Check out this dreamy drone footage of south London in the snow.