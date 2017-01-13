In pictures: it's been snowing in London

It’s official, the miraculous has happened and it has actually, legit snowed in the capital. That’s right, genuine flurries and flakes larger than a pin prick have been observed even in central London.
A mini-snowstorm in central London this morning may only have lasted for around 30 minutes or so, but it's been a while since we've seen such wintery spectacles in the city and it’s safe to say Londoners got pretty excited.
Including us:
Snow began falling in other parts of London on Thursday, and many have exploited the white dusting to take some picturesque, wintry shots.
But after reports of 'thundersnow' hitting the capital, the Met Office's warning of disruption to rail, road and air travel and TfL saying it'd stockpiled 100,000 tonnes of salt (enough for 139 days of ice!), some Londoners have been left underwhelmed at the weather.
But hey, at least there won't be any crazy weather to get in the way of your commute home.
Check out this dreamy drone footage of south London in the snow.
