A punk-themed pop-up bar is serving cocktails made from waste

Two of London’s top bartenders are bringing cocktails made from waste to London. Kelsey Ramage from hotel bar Dandelyan and Iain Griffiths from Dandelyan and Hoxton’s White Lyan will be popping up with their Trash Tiki bar concept at Fanny Nelsons on Sunday January 22 and Monday January 23. They’ll be making cool drinks while creating zero waste and using by-products from the venue itself, all the while shining a light on sustainability issues within the bartending industry. And it'll all be set to a punk soundtrack.

Trash Tiki makes its first stop in London before Griffiths and Ramage tour the concept around the world – with pop-ups planned in Edinburgh, Singapore, Paris and more. Drinks on the London roster include a Trash Tai, a zero-waste rum cocktail to suit the tiki theme. So go on, get wasted in a waste-free zone. One of the few times you can wake up without a guilty conscience the morning after.

