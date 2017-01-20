  • Blog
  • Drinking
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A punk-themed pop-up bar is serving cocktails made from waste

By Laura Richards Posted: Friday January 20 2017, 4:40pm

A punk-themed pop-up bar is serving cocktails made from waste

Two of London’s top bartenders are bringing cocktails made from waste to London. Kelsey Ramage from hotel bar Dandelyan and Iain Griffiths from Dandelyan and Hoxton’s White Lyan will be popping up with their Trash Tiki bar concept at Fanny Nelsons on Sunday January 22 and Monday January 23. They’ll be making cool drinks while creating zero waste and using by-products from the venue itself, all the while shining a light on sustainability issues within the bartending industry. And it'll all be set to a punk soundtrack.

Trash Tiki makes its first stop in London before Griffiths and Ramage tour the concept around the world – with pop-ups planned in Edinburgh, Singapore, Paris and more. Drinks on the London roster include a Trash Tai, a zero-waste rum cocktail to suit the tiki theme. So go on, get wasted in a waste-free zone. One of the few times you can wake up without a guilty conscience the morning after. 

Trash Tiki

 

Find out more about the Trash Tiki concept here

Or find more amazing drinks in London in our list of the 50 best cocktail bars

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Laura Richards 63 Posts

Laura is digital content editor for Food & Drink at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest