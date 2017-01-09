A sheep with a hat on has been spotted cruising around in a Volvo in Streatham

Not exactly what ewe'd expect to see in the back of a Volvo in a traffic jam in Streatham pic.twitter.com/anxn30CciN — taraconlan (@taraconlan) January 8, 2017

It's Monday, and there's the fresh hell of a tube strike heaped on what is already the undisputed worst day of the week. But this will put a smile on your face.

Yesterday in Streatham, a sheep was spotted in the back of Volvo – and it had serious style.

The woolly backseat passenger was wearing what appeared to be blingy hat. Guardian journalist Tara Conlan papped the dapper sheep while she was stuck in a traffic jam.

Apparently south London has a soft spot for sheep. In April last year, someone tweeted a photo of a sheep tied up outside while its owner popped into a shop.

— Brockwell Park MAC (@BrockwellParkCP) 3 April 2016

And back in 2015, a sheep was spotted riding in the back of a car near Tulse Hill station. In fact, that sheep sighting was also in a Volvo – could they be the same one? Your guess is as good as ours.

This latest sheep sighting isn't even the first animal-related fun we've had in 2017. A police horse tried to board a double decker bus in Islington last Wednesday. It is unclear whether the horse remembered its oyster card. And to top it off, there's a new London bus tour for dogs.

In other weird news, Downing Street's cat Larry has been spotted wearing a union jack collar.

And the police went to help a person who'd collapsed in Lewisham... turns out it was a teddy.