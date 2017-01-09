A sheep with a hat on has been spotted cruising around in a Volvo in Streatham

It's Monday, and there's the fresh hell of a tube strike heaped on what is already the undisputed worst day of the week. But this will put a smile on your face.
Yesterday in Streatham, a sheep was spotted in the back of Volvo – and it had serious style.
The woolly backseat passenger was wearing what appeared to be blingy hat. Guardian journalist Tara Conlan papped the dapper sheep while she was stuck in a traffic jam.
Apparently south London has a soft spot for sheep. In April last year, someone tweeted a photo of a sheep tied up outside while its owner popped into a shop.
And back in 2015, a sheep was spotted riding in the back of a car near Tulse Hill station. In fact, that sheep sighting was also in a Volvo – could they be the same one? Your guess is as good as ours.
This latest sheep sighting isn't even the first animal-related fun we've had in 2017. A police horse tried to board a double decker bus in Islington last Wednesday. It is unclear whether the horse remembered its oyster card. And to top it off, there's a new London bus tour for dogs.
In other weird news, Downing Street's cat Larry has been spotted wearing a union jack collar.
And the police went to help a person who'd collapsed in Lewisham... turns out it was a teddy.
Well the car in the first picture is driving towards the spot where the sheep was tethered (as I think it's Mitcham Lane)