A police horse was spotted getting on board a double decker bus in Islington

London buses are often the setting of bizarre scenes (especially if you’re heading across town in the early hours) but it’s not every day that the action takes an equestrian turn.

But that’s exactly what happened in Islington on Tuesday, when a horse was spotted entering a No 43 bus on Upper Street.

Horse entering bus in Islington this morning @TfL pic.twitter.com/f84WkelOh9 — Simon Crowcroft (@SimonCrowcroft) January 3, 2017

Simon Crowcroft, who came across the spectacle, told the Islington Gazette: 'We had actually got lost when we came across this strange scene of a horse appearing to get on a bus outside Sainsbury’s. It was just a very unusual image.'

The Met quickly confirmed the hoofed commuter was a police horse called Invictor, helping PC Dan Smith with a person collapsed on a bus, who was treated at the scene and not taken to hospital.

A Police spokesman said Invictor 'was showing he's a team player'.

#PoliceHorse Invictor showing he's a team player steps in to help PC Dan Smith with a person collapsed on a bus in @MPSIslington 🐎🐎👍 https://t.co/2QFkV8Yz3t — MetTaskforce (@MetTaskforce) January 3, 2017

Cue an onslaught of horse-based puns on Twitter:

@SimonCrowcroft @TfL Excuse me, do you stop at the Nags' Head? — Ronke Chalmers (@purlyqueen) January 4, 2017

In other bus news, Sadiq Khan has scrapped the new Routemaster buses.