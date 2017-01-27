A Soho bar is serving up a butterbeer cocktail inspired by Harry Potter

Merlin's beard! Jason Atherton’s top Soho drinking den Blind Pig has launched a menu of cocktails inspired by children’s literature, including a butterbeer-based drink available on tap. Half a Pint ‘o Buttah is based on the Butterbeer made famous in Harry Potter books, and contains whisky, Kamm & Sons, thyme, beer and, of course, butterscotch.

Other cocktails on the ‘Long and Short Great British Tails’ menu include a Winnie-the-Pooh-themed Hunny Pot – with buttered rum, mead, apple brandy, lemon and honey – a gin-based Mr Tumnus Tipple for ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’ fans, and Lost and Found, a drink dedicated to Paddington Bear and including Peruvian pisco and (you guessed it) marmalade.

You'll even find luminous drinking from Dream Jars on the menu, in a nod to Roald Dahl's 'The BFG'. The drinks will be served in jars filled with glowing ice cubes, as well as other dreamy ingredients.

