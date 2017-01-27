  • Blog
A Soho bar is serving up a butterbeer cocktail inspired by Harry Potter

By Laura Richards Posted: Friday January 27 2017, 5:00pm

Merlin's beard! Jason Atherton’s top Soho drinking den Blind Pig has launched a menu of cocktails inspired by children’s literature, including a butterbeer-based drink available on tap. Half a Pint ‘o Buttah is based on the Butterbeer made famous in Harry Potter books, and contains whisky, Kamm & Sons, thyme, beer and, of course, butterscotch.

Other cocktails on the ‘Long and Short Great British Tails’ menu include a Winnie-the-Pooh-themed Hunny Pot – with buttered rum, mead, apple brandy, lemon and honey – a gin-based Mr Tumnus Tipple for ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’ fans, and Lost and Found, a drink dedicated to Paddington Bear and including Peruvian pisco and (you guessed it) marmalade.

You'll even find luminous drinking from Dream Jars on the menu, in a nod to Roald Dahl's 'The BFG'. The drinks will be served in jars filled with glowing ice cubes, as well as other dreamy ingredients.  

blind pig, hunny pot

 

 

 

Blind pig, lost and found

 

 

 

blind pig, dream jar

 

Find more exciting drinks in our guide to the 50 best cocktail bars in London.

