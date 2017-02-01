Beavertown Brewery has announced a massive beer festival

With its seminal Gamma Ray pale ale becoming as ubiquitous in London pubs as the brioche bun, it’s fair to say Tottenham’s Beavertown Brewery is owning the city’s craft beer scene right now. But, not merely content with turning out some of London’s favourite suds, the Beavertown crew have just announced a monster-sized beer festival for later in the year.



Taking place at Printworks London in Surrey Quays on September 8 and 9, The Beavertown Extravaganza will host more than 60 of the world’s best breweries, some of whom have never before been seen in the UK. Better still, all the beer for the event will be flown into London – rather than shipped – meaning those hop-laden IPAs will be as fresh as you like when they arrive on the taps.





As well as some of the stars of the UK brewing community (Cloudwater, Buxton, Siren), the line-up also includes big hitters from Europe (Omnipollo, To Øl, Lost Abbey) and the States (3 Floyds, Modern Times, Dogfish Head), plus, naturally, a fuckload of street food for stomach-lining purposes.



The £55 tickets may seem a tad pricey, until you consider that this covers all of your drinks for a full seven-hour session. And with some seriously premium beers in attendance, getting your money’s worth is simply not going to be a problem. Unfortunately, stringing a sentence together by the end of the evening may well be.



Book tickets for The Beavertown Extravaganza here.



