Get 70p pints at Jack's Bar in Southwark every Monday in January and Februrary

One of the biggest stings in London is the price of a pint. If you manage to find a watering hole that sells pints for less than £4.50, it's almost guaranteed to become your new favourite pub.

But every Monday in January and February, Jack's Bar in Southwark is offering the first 100 customers (from 4pm) a pint of Czech lager Staropramen at Prague prices – just 70p a pop.

That's the same price as, er, nothing! You can get bugger all in London for 70p. We predict a sudden rise people ducking out of work early, muttering: 'Oh yeah, I've got to leave work early on Monday – I've got a... thing'.

Jack’s bar is at 96 Isabella St, SE1 8DD.

