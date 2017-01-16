Gourmet Burger Kitchen is giving away free burgers in Soho all week

It's a well-known fact that no food tastes better than free food, and Gourmet Burger Kitchen is supplying the goods just in time for the most depressing day of the year. To cheer us all up on this 'Blue' Monday (that’s January 16 to anyone who doesn't work in PR), GBK is giving away 500 free lunches at its Frith Street store. All you’ll need to do is download the GBK app, which will give you a customer ID number you can show at the till between noon and 5pm to nab your free burger and a free Brewdog Punk IPA.

Busy on Monday? You’re in luck, as the folks at GBK will be rolling out even more freebies throughout the week. From Tuesday January 17 to Friday January 20 there’ll be a free lunch going every 15 minutes on Frith Street. Yep, four times an hour between noon and 5pm staff will blow a whistle and give away a burger and a beer to one customer at random. If you don't manage to bag a free burger, you can still get a free beer or soft drink with any burger all week.

What’s more, GBK is also turning the shop into a fake a gym – so as you tuck into your free meaty meal you can fool everyone into thinking you're actually pumping some serious iron. Any selfie you take against the Buns of Steel fake gym background and share with #GBKBUNSOFSTEEL will also give you a chance to win a year’s worth of burgers for you and a friend.

Phew, that’s a hell of a lot of free meat. Head down there this week and get ready for the meat sweats.

You can also get a free pizza from Franco Manca on Monday if your birthday is in January.

Or save some more cash with these great offers.