Get a free pizza from Franco Manca on Monday if your birthday is in January

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Friday January 13 2017, 3:27pm

Jonathan Perugia / Time Out

If your birthday is in January, you get a bit of a rough deal – not only are you probably on a Christmas comedown, but everyone's too skint to celebrate with you (either that, or they're being Dry January bores). But it's not all doom and gloom, as pizza pros Franco Manca are offering a free pizza to anyone with a January birthday.

They're only running the offer this Monday (January 16), but it's valid for anyone born in January. All you have to do is turn up, show your ID (no, a birthday card from your mum doesn't count), and enjoy your doughy birthday gift.

Valid at all branches of Franco Manca on January 16.

Prefer something sweet? The Creme Egg café is coming back to London.

And a peanut butter and toast bar is popping up in London.

