Hundreds of Santander Cycles have appeared in Soho Square

Breaking out in a cold sweat at the thought of squeezing onto a packed bus and into another passenger's armpit to make it home during today's tube strike? Try two wheels instead.

Hundreds of the rent-a-bikes have appeared at Soho Square to keep up with demand for alternative methods of transport during the 24-hour strike that started on Sunday night. It's one of five pop-up hubs around the city stocked with extra bikes, with similar outposts at Waterloo, Belgrove Street, Newgate Street and Hatton Garden.

Attendants at the Soho Square site said that at its peak there were up to 600 bikes at the square, which were moved and docked in empty stations as soon as another bike was hired.

So if you're working in the Soho area and are stuck for a route home until the tube service rights itself, get down to Soho Square and rent a bike.

