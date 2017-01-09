In pictures: there's a 24-hour tube strike and London's in gridlock

If you’ve spent the morning being squeezed on to an overcrowded bus or waiting in an insanely long taxi queue, you’ve probably noticed that London is in the horrifying throes of a 24-hour tube strike. Most stations in Zone 1 have no Underground services and to top it off, Uber is running with a mega price surge and Clapham Junction was evacuated due to overcrowding.

Social media was awash with pictures of hundreds of Londoners stoically attempting to navigate through stations at rush hour today.

Liverpool Street was particularly packed with bus queues snaking around the entire station.

The queue for the buses is moving but there is a wait. If its a short journey we would advise a walking route pic.twitter.com/qgufpEaEDH — Liverpool Street (@NetworkRailLST) January 9, 2017

And the scenes outside Clapham Junction and Elephant and Castle were hectic to say the least.

Buses and bikes at Elephant and Castle #tubestrike pic.twitter.com/pQBYIPJNQR — Kierra Liew (@KierraLiew) January 9, 2017

Ditching public transport entirely, Londoners took to the streets to carry on with their commutes on foot, only to be met with more gridlock.

Meanwhile, those that did make it on to one of the elusive tubes were subject to some eerie scenes.

It’s pretty grim out there, but in true British style, commuters are dealing with the chaos by turning to sarcasm. What else, eh?

There will be huge commuting one-upmanship on display tomorrow.



'You walked? I had to take a dolphin at Greenwich.'



'I swam.'#TubeStrike — Dan (@ThatConnArtist) January 8, 2017

Leicester Square is so full of Ubers this morning it's like a Toyota Prius convention. #TubeStrike — Chris Parsons (@ChrisParsons274) January 9, 2017

Spare a thought for the tourists unable to get from Leicester Square to Covent Garden without the Piccadilly line 💔 #TubeStrike — Rupert Monkhouse (@pert1993) January 9, 2017

It's not even 7am at Clapham Junction and I already feel like Simba in the stampede scene of The Lion King #TubeStrike #london — Aisling (@aislingroseg) January 9, 2017

