In pictures: there's a 24-hour tube strike and London's in gridlock

If you’ve spent the morning being squeezed on to an overcrowded bus or waiting in an insanely long taxi queue, you’ve probably noticed that London is in the horrifying throes of a 24-hour tube strike. Most stations in Zone 1 have no Underground services and to top it off, Uber is running with a mega price surge and Clapham Junction was evacuated due to overcrowding.
Social media was awash with pictures of hundreds of Londoners stoically attempting to navigate through stations at rush hour today.
Liverpool Street was particularly packed with bus queues snaking around the entire station.
And the scenes outside Clapham Junction and Elephant and Castle were hectic to say the least.
Ditching public transport entirely, Londoners took to the streets to carry on with their commutes on foot, only to be met with more gridlock.
Meanwhile, those that did make it on to one of the elusive tubes were subject to some eerie scenes.
It’s pretty grim out there, but in true British style, commuters are dealing with the chaos by turning to sarcasm. What else, eh?
Photo: Alistair Beavis
Struggling to cope? Here's our updated guide to which stations and lines are open.
Or check out the pictures from this year's No Trousers on the Tube Ride for some light relief.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ