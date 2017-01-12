  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

What is 'thundersnow' and is it coming to London?

By Matilda Egere-Cooper Posted: Thursday January 12 2017, 12:22pm

What is 'thundersnow' and is it coming to London?
John Curnow

Wrap up warm, London – snow is apparently arriving today and it's not likely to be the gentle flurry from the sky we wished we got for Christmas. According to weather reports we're getting 'thundersnow', and if you think that sounds pretty hardcore, you're right – it's basically the snowy version of a thunderstorm.

You've probably already heard that The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings, which could see heavy rain and this freaky weather phenomenon go down this evening – hardly what we need for the commute home. But hey, it's just a little drizzly for now – and if we can survive a 24-hour tube strike, we can deal with a bit of thundersnow, right?

In other news, the city isn't getting more weird weather, but it is getting superfast free wifi.

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Matilda Egere-Cooper 132 Posts

Matilda looks after the Blog Network for Time Out London. She only runs marathons as an excuse to eat out all day, every day – but hey, she's not complaining. Follow her on Twitter at @megerecooper.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest