Leon is opening an all-singing (literally) new branch in the West End

No, your eyes do not deceive you, fast food chain Leon is opening a new joint in the heart of Theatreland where every employee will be blessed with the ability to sing pitch perfectly. To prove this point, rotating members of the cast, er, we mean staff will burst into song right there in the restaurant, so you can enjoy a side of serenading while you tuck into a sweet potato stew.

Dubbed 'Gleeon' by Leon co-founder John Vincent, this West End newbie will hire a 40-strong team of up-and-coming performers so that they can easily juggle shifts to make time for auditions and theatre production runs. Every two or three songs in the soundtrack of show tunes and pop favourites a staff member will belt out a number live. And anyone working in the theatre industry will receive a 15 percent discount on their order.

Auditions for these positions have been taking place over the past few weeks, judged by classical baritone and 'Pointless' host Alexander Armstrong, and Helen George from 'Call the Midwife'. Leon West End will open on Friday February 10, located at 62 Shaftesbury Avenue, W1D 6LT.

Find out about the latest restaurants, cafés and gastropubs opening soon in London.

