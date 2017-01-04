Monty's Deli has found a permanent home in Hoxton

After all the doom and gloom of The Year That Will Not Be Named, 2017 has kicked off with a London restaurant success story.

Back in November we gave our support to Monty's Deli's Kickstarter campaign, when the Jewish soul food stall sought funding to open its first proper restaurant and go full-time serving their perfect pastrami, homemade pickles and delicious salt beef sandwiches and bagels.

The campaign was a success, and co-owners Mark Ogus and Owen Barratt will be unveiling their shiny new restaurant in the East End, on Hoxton Street, in April.

Inspired by the food Mark grew up on and the Jewish delis of America, Owen will make everything on site from closely guarded recipes, and hungry Londoners can now enjoy favourites like warming chicken soup and the gigantic reuben special; a tower of salt beef, pickles and mustard piled high on custom rye bread.

The pair are adding lots of new options for the launch, including an evening menu of whole joints of hot pastrami as well as cholent, a traditional slow-braised brisket dish. Even better, there's a 'L'chaim' drinks menu, featuring a selection of short drinks, ranging from traditional Slivovitz plum brandy to fine whiskies.

We're getting hungry just thinking about it.

Monty’s Deli will open in April 2017 at 225–227 Hoxton Street, E2 8AN.

