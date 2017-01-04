The world’s best bar is popping up in London

The team behind the ‘World’s Best Bar’ will be in residence at London’s Bloomsbury Club Bar in February. Visitors to the three-day pop-up will be able to sample a flavour of New York’s Dead Rabbit bar, named number one in the World’s Best Bar awards.

The pop-up – the second in a series of takeovers at the Holborn hotel bar – is celebrating Dead Rabbit’s spin-off Big Apple bar BlackTail, which opened in the summer of last year. The menu of eight cocktails has been put together by Jesse Vida, formerly of Dead Rabbit and now bar manager at BlackTail, who will be teaming up with colleague Harrison Ginsberg (who works across both big-hitting bars) to bring a taste of the New York cocktail scene to London. Expect Cuban-themed tipples of the highest calibre served across three nights from Thursday February 9.

Bloomsbury Club Bar is at 16-22 Great Russell Street, WC1B 3NN.

