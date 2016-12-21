Somehow, 'Love Actually' is your favourite Christmas movie

In our poll of the best Christmas movies, the ‘shameless yuletide schmaltz’ of 2003’s 'Love Actually' has somehow claimed first place, to the despair of our critic.

There are countless Christmas movies. Silly ones, sad ones, heart-warming ones. Caught up in a flurry of festive cheer, we asked you to vote for your favourite – the ultimate Christmas movie, if you will – and what did you do? You went and picked 'Love Actually'.

The movie, which we decided deserved to be number 47 on our 50 best Christmas movies list, trumped all other festive films on our shortlist with 16 percent of the vote.

It beat 'Elf' (11 percent) and 'Home Alone' (11 percent), which came in joint second place. 'A Muppet Christmas Carol' (8 percent) was named London's fourth fave, with Christmas classic 'It's A Wonderful Life' taking fifth place with 7 percent.

Our reviewer called this movie a 'ludicrous embarrassment'. But clearly there are those who disagree. 'Have you even watched this film?' asked one of our readers, while others describe it as 'delightful', 'beautiful' and 'truly a great movie'.

We despair. Just what on Earth is the annual pull of this 'sentimental' and 'silly... overdrawn rom-com'? Maybe it's Richard Curtis' rose-tinted view of London. Perhaps it's Bill Nighy's ageing rocker or Emma Thompson's moving turn as a wronged wife. There's a chance it's the vomit-inducing scene where Andrew Lincoln tries to silently woo his best mate's new wife. We don't know. We don't understand.

Regret your choice? Let us know what your favourite festive flick really is in the comments box below...