The Bao team are planning to open a swanky Taiwanese restaurant in Soho

The team behind ever-popular Taiwanese street food restaurant Bao have announced plans to launch a new restaurant concept in Soho. The restaurant will be called Xu after chef Erchen Chang’s late grandfather, and will focus on classic Taiwanese dishes with street food influences.

While Bao serves up cracking cheap eats with an Asian twist across its two sites, Xu is said to be aiming at high-end meals instead (according to a report on Bloomberg). The restaurant – set for launch in spring on Soho’s Rupert Street – will have a glamourous 1930s look and plans to replace bao buns with fancy dishes, with meals set to cost £55 per person before drinks. The restaurant will also have its own 'tea master' – basically, a sommelier for tea.

It’s a big step up from the Broadway Market street food shack where it all began, but we're predicting the same queue snaking down the street.

