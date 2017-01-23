Celebrate Burns Night with a free whisky if you're wearing tartan this week

‘O Whisky! Soul o’ play an’ pranks!’ wrote Scotland’s national bard Robbie Burns. So what better way to celebrate his life and works on Burns Night, the annual tribute to the poet that falls on January 25, than by toasting his name with a wee dram of the hard stuff. And to help you wet your whistle, all this week Balls Brothers restaurants across the city are giving away free whisky – there’s just one catch. To claim your free dram, you’ll need to turn up wearing at least one item of tartan clothing. Be it a tartan scarf, tie, hat, shawl, or kilt – you can get as creative as you like. So make like Bonnie Prince Charlie, grab your sporran and get quaffing.

Balls Brothers will be giving out free whisky to any tartan-clad Londoners from Monday January 23 to Friday January 27 at each of their London bars and restaurants, which include: Bury Court, Hay’s Galleria, Shoe Lane, Austin Friars, Minster Court, Victoria, Mark Lane, Mayfair Exchange and Gow’s.

