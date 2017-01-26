Vue's West End cinema is getting a major (and really comfy) revamp

Vue's flagship West End cinema is getting a major revamp later this year. Time Out can exclusively reveal plans to renovate the London venue, which first opened in 1938.

A £6.6 million investment will see the cinema have a complete overhaul, with paperless ticketing, a redesigned foyer and a new bar area, as well as two new food options. Square Pie, which serves up speciality pie and mash and other British comfort food, will have a concession stand, as will Clerkenwell-based pizzeria Maletti.

The new Vue West End is also doing away with all its current seating and will offer film fans 'fully reclining leather seats' for getting super cosy. If you don't fancy a recliner, all the other seats will be VIP, with extra leg room, all with an unobstructed view of the screen. Hurrah for personal space!

Vue Cinemas

Two of the cinema's nine screens will also feature Dolby Atmos, a complete surround sound experience with overhead speakers.

'We’re delighted to unveil our plans for our market leading West End venue that will establish us as the very best in premium big screen entertainment on the square and cement our reputation for providing the most innovative cinematic experience,' says Kevin Styles, Vue's UK managing director.

Vue West End will close on March 9 for the refurb, opening again this summer.

In other new cinemas news, Ealing is finally going to get a cinema (in 2019), there are plans for a new cinema in Bethnal Green and a lovely new cinema has just opened in the East End.