A lovely new cinema has just opened in the East End

The Curzon chain of boutique cinemas unveiled a spanking new branch in east London at the weekend. The sleek four-screen cinema is located in the new Goodman’s Fields development in Aldgate. On the ground floor there's a mid-century chic café-bar serving hot drinks, cocktails and nibbles.

Further back you'll find four screening rooms with super-comfortable reclining seats in a rather fetching shade of mustard.

Photo: Curzon

As with all the cinemas in the Curzon chain, expect some of the best programming in London – a mix of arty new releases, the best of Hollywood plus documentaries. Stop by opening week for a preview of some buzzy upcoming films, including the incredible Oscar contender ‘Moonlight’, screening this Thursday.

