Westminster tube station has been rebranded as 'Webminster'

Londoners may not agree on everything, but if there’s one thing we all, to a person, have in common, it’s our universal respect for the sanctity of the tube map.
Basically, unless you’re making a cool or useful remix that we can look at on the internet, you do not fuck with the tube map. You certainly don’t go changing the names of stations willy-friggin’-nilly, then make matters worse by tinkering with station signage too.
Except, if you’re Amazon, you totally do.
The big invisible shop that everyone loves to hate has taken the audacious move of rebranding Westminster as ‘Webminster’, a move that’s sure to be welcomed by already-pretty-fucking-confused tourists desperate to take a selfie with a big clock.
This has, of course, happened before. Two years ago, Canada Water was briefly re-skinned as Buxton Water, which everyone thought was pretty fucking stupid too.
Hey, Big Brands: cease and desist. Sincerely, London.
In other tube news, there might be another strike on the way.
