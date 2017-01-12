Brace yourselves: there might be another tube strike on the way

Are you still waking up in a cold sweat, plagued by feverish night terrors of Monday's tube strike? Us too. Our collective misery may not be over, however.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said strike action would be escalated by London Underground staff from February 6 unless the ongoing row over ticket office closures is resolved.

The union said a ban on overtime would also continue. Acas, the conciliation service mediating between RMT and London Underground, said new talks would be held, and that London Underground had agreed to attend a meeting on Monday with the RMT and the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA). TfL has yet to release a statement.

So, who's to blame for all the disruption? The unions are protesting ticket office closures and job losses agreed when former London mayor Boris Johnson was in power, but TfL says that 200 new jobs are being created. Everyone's blaming each other, basically.

It's early doors, and we'll keep you updated about any developments, but you might want to consult our tube strike survival guide, just in case. Or just stay in bed next time.

A quarter of all traffic in London was at a standstill during the tube strike