You can now stay in an Airbnb that looks like a lovely, magical garden

Winter has London looking and feeling pretty crap right now, but Airbnb has come up with an idea for anyone pining for a bit of spring.

They've transformed a property in Clerkenwell into what they're calling an 'Outside In' house. It comes complete with an actual woodland entrance, a snazzy greenhouse-style dining room, a garden kitchen for making cups of herbal tea, a leafy bedroom and a tropical lagoon bathroom. Seriously. Just look at it.

Here's a sneaky peek of the entrance...

Ed Reeve

...that leads to this plant-tastic greenhouse that doubles up as a dining room.

Ed Reeve

There's a matchy-matchy kitchen with even more fancy umbrage...

Ed Reeve

...and a lush seating area downstairs...

Ed Reeve

And last but not least – the bathroom, which has been designed as an exotic, leafy spa

Ed Reeve

Inspired by 2017's Pantone Colour of the Year – officially known as '15-0343 Greenery' – the £200-a-night home is aimed at a family of four, and also includes free activities such as terrarium workshops, gin-making and tai chi for guests to make the most of the shrubbery surroundings.

The rental will be listed from January 27 to January 30 – but if dropping 200 quid on a pretty garden isn't in your budget right now, at least there's always Holland Park (just try not to piss off the peacocks).

Check out the listing here.

In more greenery news – did you know you can now workout in a nature-inspired gym?