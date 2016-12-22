  • Blog
Listen now: Remixes of local electronic artist Jasmine Sokko's '1057'

By Dinah Amira Nordin Posted: Thursday December 22 2016, 4:43pm

Jasmine Sokko

It’s pretty clear that the electronic music scene in Singapore is on a high, and new kid on the block Jasmine Sokko is one artist to look out for. After the release of her infectious debut single ‘1057’, the musician returns with a new EP, 1057 Remix. Featuring the works of local producers Perk Pietrek, Brannlum and ARNT alongside Malaysian DJ/producer Cuurley, each track injects a refreshing take on the tune. 'Progressive house' is how Cuurley described his remix, while Sokko's unique vocals take centre-stage in Pietrek's. 

Listen to the remixes below:

Watch the music video of ‘1057’:

By Dinah Amira Nordin

 

