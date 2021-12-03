Muggles of London! It’s time to sort your lives out. Answer these capital city-based questions in our Harry Potter house quiz to see where you belong at Hogwarts

Twenty years since the first film and nearly 25 since the first book, Harry Potter’s grip on the popular imagination is as strong as ever. JK Rowling’s boy wizard Harry and his pals Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger remain true icons.

And that means there’s one question that simply won‘t go away: what house would I be in?

Yes, it is admittedly a question that a lot of people have asked over the years. But only your old pals at Time Out offers a shamelessly London-centric spin on the age-old quandary of which of the four Hogwarts houses the Sorting Hat would put you in. Because, anybody who knows their wizarding stuff knows that the houses – that’s Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Gryffindor and Slytherin – aren't just for organising broomstick-based sports teams. They go beyond quidditch: they’re a way of life. The Sorting Hat isn’t random: it sees deep into your soul to define – once and for all – which Hogwarts house is yours to stake a claim to.

That definitely 100% entirely goes for this particular Harry Potter house quiz, which was written to celebrate the launch of Jack Thorne and JK Rowling’s play ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ back in 2016 – and it’s the only one giving you the chance to get your London life sorted in the process. Answer the 11 city-based questions below and KAPOW: like magic, your existence in the capital will suddenly make sense.

It’s also a great time to take it because ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ is finally back after a period of closure due to the pandemic: it reopened in October 2021. If you’d like a deeper Potter hit, check out Time Out’s guide to Harry Potter things to do in London – so you can start planning those wizarding day trips for when we’re all allowed back out again.