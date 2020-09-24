Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Gallows Gallery

Time Out says

There’s an immediate sense of welcome when you arrive at Mossman Park’s Gallows Gallery, even before you set foot through the chunky, worn-wooden door. Rustling gum trees stand sentinel outside, and twin planters flank the entrance. The huge windows ensure the space inside is flooded with natural light. All the better for showing off the work of multi-disciplinary artists like Margaret Heenan, Tracey Harvey, Andrew Baines and Njalikwa Chongwe, presenting everything from painting to sculpture, ceramics to blown glass works. Director Kathryn Stafford wants the space to be welcoming to both artists and buyers, with all budgets in mind. “I wanted to create a gallery that redefines the way in which Australian art is bought and sold,” she says. A space where artists love to exhibit and buyers love to visit.” They’ll even help guide you through framing and hanging, and setting up gift registries, making it one of the most approachable art hot spots in the city.

 

 

