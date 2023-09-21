Time Out says

Canberra is home to the Australian War Memorial, a shrine and museum that commemorates the service and sacrifice of Australian men and women in wartime. Here you can discover the Australian experiences of war and connect with the stories of people and events that shaped Australia. Place a poppy on the Roll of Honour to remember the sacrifice made by Australian servicemen and women, and stay for the moving Last Post closing ceremony.

How about this? The Australian War Memorial has been listed as one of the top free tourist attractions in the world. In a list released by tourism company Casago, the Australian War Memorial made the top 10 best places across the globe to visit that will cost you zero dollars. Analysing TripAdvisor reviews, they looked at which free tourist spots have the most five-star ratings, and the Australian War Memorial came in at number nine.

Open from 10am daily, grab your free ticket (booked in advance) and weave through the exhibitions that tell a rich story of Australia's military history. You can explore the Aircraft Hall, the World War I and II galleries before paying respects at the commemorative area where there is an Honour Roll complete with names of all the brave men and women who fought for our country.

If you’re interested in checking out the other free tourist attractions around the world listed by Casago, you might want to lock in an around-the-world flight, because they’re dotted far and wide. According to the data, the quaint Belgian town of Bruges is the location of the best free tourist attraction in the world. In second place (and one of three entrants to the list that are in the US), is the National Museum of the US Air Force. Third on the list is Horseshoe Falls, the biggest of three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls in Canada.

At number four is the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Centre in the United States, followed by Mexico’s Lake Bacalar at number five. The Golden Temple in India takes out the sixth spot, Cerro Fitz Roy in Argentina is number seven, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the United States is at number eight, and the Lanta Animal Welfare in Thailand rounds out number 10 after the Australian War Memorial.