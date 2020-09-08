Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts, PICA

Theatre, Performance art
The beautiful red brick heritage home of the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) houses a hotbed of multi-disciplinary goodness. Once the Perth Central School, these days the beloved Cultural Centre institution celebrates visual art, music, dance, live performance and so much more. By bringing together a wide variety of creative minds, the idea is that they bounce off one another and inspire even more excellence behind the scenes. Both a production hub and a place to present, experimentation is key. That means PICA is one of the best spots in Perth to catch thrillingly inventive, boundary-pushing theatre, live performance, intriguing debates and exhilarating exhibitions. A home to some of the city’s finest minds, from emerging artists to veterans of the scene, it’s all about imagining an exciting future. And where better to debrief over a glass of something and some nibbles than at PICA Bar & Cafe?

