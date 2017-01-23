An OBE medal has been found at an east London rubbish dump

Some of us misplace our keys, leave a brolly at the pub, or find that our bags have mysteriously turned up at TfL's lost property offices. But just occasionally something precious goes missing, is absentmindedly discarded or accidentally ends up in the bin. That's presumably what happened when an environmental waste clearance company stumbled across an OBE medal in a load of rubbish.

Envirowaste discovered the medal at one of its east London depots and are appealing to the public to track down the owner of this prestigious award from her Majesty. The medal was found pristine in a black box and includes a handy 'when to wear' guide.

James Rubin owner of EnviroWaste said: 'You can imagine our astonishment when we found the OBE medal, it’s not something you often find in waste hauls seeing as it’s one of the highest accolades someone can receive! We come across some weird and wonderful things on hauls but this really is something that needs to find its way home.'

As the saying goes, one man's trash is another man's OBE. If you have any information on this one's owner, contact Envirowaste via their website.

