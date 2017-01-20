A World War II bomb was removed from the Thames last night and exploded

There was a whole lot of kerfuffle in the city last night after an unexploded World War II bomb was dredged up in the River Thames. Passersby caught up in the action described 'post-apocalyptic' scenes as Westminster Bridge, Waterloo Bridge and Victoria Embankment were all shut down at around 6pm in an operation by the Royal Navy and the Met. The Ministry of Defence said they eventually exploded to the bomb in a safe area of the Thames estuary.
Westminster tube station was shut but has now reopened, as have the bridges, surrounding roads and a section of the river between Westminster Bridge and Hungerford Bridge which was closed overnight thanks to the war-time device, which according to the London Port Authority, measured 2ft by 1ft.
The to-do also nearly had a surprising casualty, with the closures threatening to wreck Woody Harrelson's new movie 'Lost in London', which he'd planned to film live in London's streets between 2am and 4am. Fortunately, although some scenes were filmed near Waterloo Bridge, the filming carried on without a hitch – read Time Out's review of the finished product.
In other news, anti-Trump protesters have dropped banners on London's bridges.
