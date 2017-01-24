Ewan McGregor backs out of 'Good Morning Britain' because of Piers Morgan

On Saturday, almost 5 million people took to the streets to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump, and specifically his habit of saying unpleasant things about women. Among them were a number of celebrities, including Madonna, Emma Watson and Ian McKellen. Also in support, it would seem, was Ewan McGregor, who was scheduled to go on 'Good Morning Britain' this week to discuss his new movie, long-awaited sequel 'T2 Trainspotting'. But then co-host and vocal Trump supporter Piers Morgan said this on Twitter:

I'm planning a 'Men's March' to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who's with me? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2017

No stranger to childish trolling, Piers of course knew what kind of reaction he'd get, and the internet duly obliged: thousands reacted furiously, including his own co-anchor Susanna Reid.

You know you sit next to a feminist every morning, right? @piersmorgan https://t.co/IAIq4kuCqE — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) January 21, 2017

Naturally, none of the bile seemed to affect Piers, as he continued to throw out playground insults to anyone willing to give him the attention. But perhaps this morning's reaction from one of his highest-profile celebrity guests might convince him to back down (or convince ITV bosses to rethink their hiring policy):

Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017

We can't help but love Ewan for saying this – we'd be very happy to see more celebrities take a stand against the kind of bullying and bigotry practised by seasoned Twitter trolls. So good on you, Ewan. Stick it to the man.

Read our review of the terrific 'T2 Trainspotting'



Read an interview with Ewan McGregor about the new film



Read interviews with the leading men of 'T2 Trainspotting'



Ten things you need to know about the original 'Trainspotting'