Your ultimate guide to restaurants

Restaurant of the week: Nutshell

A modern Iranian small-plates restaurant in Covent Garden

The 100 best cheap eats in London

100 restaurants that won't break the bank 

Sette

A high-end pasta joint in Knightsbridge’s Bulgari hotel

The best healthy restaurants in London

36 spots to make you feel good 

The best restaurants in Dalston

16 cracking east London spots 

Restaurants opening soon in London

All the best new places to look out for this month 

Ice Bar entry, a cocktail and ten courses plus bubble tea at Yuu Kitchen

Enjoy a drink in the coolest bar in London followed by dinner at Yuu Kitchens

Over 50% off a pho, a side and a drink at Banh Bao Brothers

Eat under the arches at this trendy Vietnamese joint

Save 51% off bottomless dim sum and a glass of prosecco

Endless dumplings, small plates, bowls and bite-size treats

41% off bottomless food and prosecco at Huntington’s

Fill up on a feast while you sip free-flowing fizz

Morso

We went back to the Italian small plates place in St John’s Wood, and it was as good as ever 

Coqfighter

A sit-down spot from the fried chicken street food outfit

Hakata Ramen + Bar

An informal, no-bookings ramen joint in Bermondsey

Kafi

Venue says: “Escape the cold with a delicious coffee or tea at Kafi. Bring your own cup and enjoy an awesome 50p OFF”

Latest food and drink news

London’s iconic Brick Lane Beigel Bake now has a delivery app

You know that feeling when you need some sweet salt-beef beigel in your life, but you’re not on Brick Lane?  Well. East London institution Beigel Bake – the...

Pret is giving away free vegan croissants this Friday

This Friday is kind of a big deal. It’s the end of the month (glorious, glorious payday!), the end of Dry Jan and Veganuary (if you’re still hanging in...

A prosecco ATM is giving out free glasses of fizz to Londoners right now

Dry January might just have to wait. Because an ATM has popped up in Monument and is currently doling out free prosecco to passers-by. It’s in celebration of...

The best gastropub in the UK is in London

As you might have noticed, we quite like London. We like its people, we like its parks and we really like its pubs. And now, when we boast that London has...

The best London restaurants

The 100 best restaurants in London

Feast your eyes on the top restaurants in London

London's best street food

Street food stalls worth getting sticky fingers for

The best brunches in London

Rise and shine for these bad boys

London's best Sunday lunches

All the trimmings

Most-loved by you

Amazónico

Launched by husband-and-wife team Sandro Silva and Marta Seco, Amazónico is a spin-off of the Madrid original, famed for attracting celebrities,...

Kiln

A Thai barbecue restaurant from the man who gave us Smoking Goat.

Baba G's Bhangra Burger

Please note, Baba G's Bhangra Burger has now closed. Time Out Food editors, JANUARY 2020.  Indian-style patty purveyor Baba G’s has been...

La Bodega Negra (restaurant)

The neon sign outside reads ‘sex shop’; the mannequin in the entrance wears a PVC gimp suit. But the real excitement begins when you descend the...

Restaurants in London by cuisine

Greek

Vegan

Sushi

Mexican

Pizza

Spanish

London restaurants by area

King's Cross

Peckham

Notting Hill

Vauxhall

Victoria

Fitzrovia

Eat at the best restaurants in Europe

The 50 best restaurants in Paris

The search for a decent place to eat may feel a little daunting here, but we think we can help

The 12 best restaurants in Copenhagen

How to navigate one of the world’s most exciting food scenes, in 12 simple steps

The 11 best Frankfurt restaurants

In recent years this overlooked metropolis has blossomed into something of a foodie haven

The 15 best restaurants in York

From traditional British tea rooms to globally-inspired fine-dining destinations