Fit goals: where to break a sweat in London this February

Get your fit on this month with our round-up of fun classes and workouts taking place around the capital.

Hooptone #WindYourWaist by Marawa’s Majorettes

Sure, summer seems pretty far away right now, but Marawa's Majorettes are popping up at a new location this month give your abs a headstart without resorting to a single crunch or sit-up. For 60 minutes, you'll get to twirl along to top carnival tunes in Canary Wharf (and probably forget you're even working out).

Date: Every Thursday from February 16

Cost: £10

Booking info: marawatheamazing.com/classes

Deli Studios, 30 Marsh Wall, Isle of Dogs, E14 9TP

Primal Yoga at Another_Space

It seems that animal-inspired workouts are becoming a bit of a thing in 2017 – and now the sleek Another_Space studio is getting in on the act. It's launching ‘Primal Yoga’ – a class that combines the best bits of callisthenics and beastly moves to help you limber up and push your body hard. Roaring: optional.

Date: Every Thursday from February 9

Cost: £16

Booking info: anotherspace.london

Another_Space, 4-10 Tower St, WC2H 9NP

Skinny Rebel Workout pop-up gym at Gainsborough Studios

As hard as it may be to look past the freakish Bane-style altitude masks worn for this hardcore workout, it’s meant to do the business by offering improved energy, faster recovery, you name it. It'll be arriving at Islington's Gainsborough Studios this month where you can choose from group or personal training sessions.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7am and Saturdays at 9am

Cost: £20 for group sessions

Booking info: email info@skinnyrebel.com

Gainsborough Studios, 136 New North Rd, N1 6SU

Lovercise at London Fields Studios

London Fields Fitness will be marking Valentines Day with a sweaty whole-body workout aimed at singles hoping to put those flying pheromones to good use. There will be slow jams, naturally, and plenty of other V-day clichés that if nothing else, should be a bit of a laugh.

Date: February 14

Cost: £5

Booking info: www.lovercise.club

379 Mentmore Terrace, E8

The Saints & Sinners workout and brunch at South Place Hotel

1Rebel has teamed up with yogameisters ROOTED London for a morning of boxing, Vinyasa and a two-course brunch from the South Place Hotel, just in case you fancied giving the whole 'New Year, New You' thing another go. The ticket includes all of the above but drinks will cost you extra.

Date: February 25

Cost: £30

Booking info: southplacehotel.com/saints-sinners-workout-brunch

3 South Place, EC2M 2AF

