The Creme Egg café is coming back to London

Crazy about Creme Eggs? Well, we’ve got some pretty egg-cellent news for you. The Creme Egg café, which popped-up in London last year, is back, but this time around it’s got a twist. This year you'll be able to immerse yourself in a sickly sweet Creme Egg Hunting Lodge at the London Eye.

As well as serving up gooey treats, including Creme Egg s’mores (ie. Creme Egg pieces and a giant marshmallow sandwiched between two biscuits and then toasted), Creme Egg hot chocolate and a Creme Egg black forest toastie, there'll be the opportunity to hone your egg-hunting skills for Easter with Creme Egg hunts taking place around the London Eye.

And you won't have to wait for spring to visit, as it opens on January 27. Tickets go on sale at midday today (January 12) here, and you better getting cracking as walk-ins will be limited.

The London Eye, January 27 from 5pm to 9pm, February 25 and 26 from 2pm to 6pm.

Photo: Kay Roxby/Shutterstock