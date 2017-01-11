Go nuts! A peanut butter and toast bar is popping up in London

If your breakfast tends to consist of a couple of slices of toast slathered in peanut butter (or, let's face it, eating the stuff straight out of the jar), we've got exciting news for you. Nut butter gurus Pip & Nut are opening a pop-up nut butter bar (yes, really) at Selfridges Foodhall, where they'll be serving up a selection of gourmet toast and nut-based toppings.

A photo posted by Pip & Nut (@pipandnut) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:22am PST



You can choose from slices of sourdough or rye toast with a whole selection of toppings that’ll leave your usual marmalade in the shade. We're talking marinated strawberries and almond butter, peanut butter with grated apple and maple syrup, peanut butter with fresh chilli, lime and coriander, and avocado and almond butter and spiced seeds. Sure, your breakfast will set you back more than a loaf of bread, but can you put a price on the most important meal of the day? Okay, you can – it's £3 for one slice of toast or £5 for two slices, but it looks damn tasty.

What’s more, the bar is part of Selfridges' campaign to get people to tuck into snacks that are naturally nutritious and good for the environment by containing zero palm oil – sounds like a sweet deal to us.

The Pip & Nut Toast Bar will be open daily from 8am to 12.30pm until Sunday February 12.

Check out the best breakfasts in London.