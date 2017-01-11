  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Go nuts! A peanut butter and toast bar is popping up in London

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Wednesday January 11 2017, 2:37pm

Go nuts! A peanut butter and toast bar is popping up in London

If your breakfast tends to consist of a couple of slices of toast slathered in peanut butter (or, let's face it, eating the stuff straight out of the jar), we've got exciting news for you. Nut butter gurus Pip & Nut are opening a pop-up nut butter bar (yes, really) at Selfridges Foodhall, where they'll be serving up a selection of gourmet toast and nut-based toppings.

 

A photo posted by Pip & Nut (@pipandnut) on


You can choose from slices of sourdough or rye toast with a whole selection of toppings that’ll leave your usual marmalade in the shade. We're talking marinated strawberries and almond butter, peanut butter with grated apple and maple syrup, peanut butter with fresh chilli, lime and coriander, and avocado and almond butter and spiced seeds. Sure, your breakfast will set you back more than a loaf of bread, but can you put a price on the most important meal of the day? Okay, you can – it's £3 for one slice of toast or £5 for two slices, but it looks damn tasty. 

What’s more, the bar is part of Selfridges' campaign to get people to tuck into snacks that are naturally nutritious and good for the environment by containing zero palm oil – sounds like a sweet deal to us. 

The Pip & Nut Toast Bar will be open daily from 8am to 12.30pm until Sunday February 12.

Check out the best breakfasts in London.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alexandra Sims

Alex is a news and events writer at Time Out. She gets very excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest