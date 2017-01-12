'Hamilton' the musical: how to get tickets to the West End show

It’s the most anticipated musical of our time – Lin-Manuel Miranda’s all-conquering, Trump aggravating, hip hop masterpiece ‘Hamilton’ finally hits London’s Victoria Palace Theatre this year and we’ve got a few extra details.

In order to combat the demented touting practices that have pushed the prices of the Broadway production into the stratosphere, producer Cameron Mackintosh has introduced ‘paperless’ tickets – no physical tickets will be issued, instead you’ll gain access to the theatre on the night by swiping the payment card you used.

Tickets will be priced rather more reasonably than Broadway, at £37.50–£89.50 (though there are also some more expensive premium tickets that we’ve not been told the price of).

People who signed up for the priority booking period will be able to buy tickets on Monday Jan 16 at noon, though numbers will be capped, so there will be tickets available for the general on-sale at noon on Jan 30.

If it’s anything like Broadway, the tickets will sell out more or less instantly; there will also be both a daily and weekly lottery meaning it will be possible.

'Hamilton' runs at the Victoria Palace Theatre, initial run dates Nov 21 2017–Jun 30 2018, with an opening night on Dec 7.

Tickets on sale at hamiltonthemusical.co.uk.